Verona snap up free agent Emanuelson
Urby Emanuelson has returned to Serie A after agreeing to join rock-bottom Verona on a free transfer.
Serie A strugglers Verona have completed the signing of former Milan and Roma wing-back Urby Emanuelson.
The 29-year-old has been without a club since his contract at Atalanta expired in July.
Emanuelson will remain in Italy's top flight with a Verona side that have yet to win after 17 league matches, a run that has left them rooted to the bottom of the table.
Emanuelson, who won the Serie A title with Milan in the 2010-11 season, underwent a medical earlier this week and the club are to hold a news conference to unveil the signing on Monday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.