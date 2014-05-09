Verratti dreaming of World Cup spot with Italy

The 21-year-old has become a regular starter in the French capital this season under Laurent Blanc and that has led to him being included in the squad for several World Cup qualifying matches.

Competition for places in Italy's midfield is intense with Thiago Motta, Riccardo Montolivo and Andrea Pirlo just three players who can play in his position.

Verratti insists that he is calm about his chances of making the 23-man squad for the finals, and will not be too downhearted if he is not selected.

"Obviously, it is in my mind because I am a professional player, but there is no stress," he said. "To participate in a World Cup for your country is a dream for me.

"If I have the chance to go to Brazil, so much the better for me!

"If this is not the case, I will continue to work for further progress."

Since moving to PSG from Pescara in 2012, Verratti has made 81 appearances in all competitions, but he is still waiting for his first competitive goal for the club.