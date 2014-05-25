Vertonghen happy to stay put at Tottenham

The Belgium international had been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane since reports emerged that he did not want to play under Tim Sherwood.

But, with Sherwood having been sacked, Vertonghen has underlined his desire to stay at Tottenham, where he could be managed by his former Ajax boss Frank de Boer next season.

"I've got a couple more years at Tottenham and I'm happy, and I want to stay there, so it doesn't matter who the manager will be," the defender said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"He (De Boer) is a good manager but there are other good managers as well so, again, the chairman will make a good decision."

The 27-year-old will participate in his first World Cup in Brazil but is not treating the tournament as an opportunity to attract potential suitors.

"I don't think that is one for us because we all play for nice teams already and we just want to do something nice for Belgium, not for ourselves," he added.