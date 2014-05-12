Veteran Camara signs one-year PSG extension
Veteran defender Zoumana Camara has signed a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 35-year-old's new deal will expire at the end of next season.
Camara has made 206 appearances for PSG since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2007, though he has only managed to make six league outings in each of the past two seasons.
He will continue to provide back-up to Brazilian trio Thiago Silva, Alex and Marquinhos next term, having secured back-to-back Ligue 1 titles in the past two years.
"I'm very happy to continue my adventure with Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's official website.
"I've experienced some unforgettable moments here and I want this wonderful story to continue until I end my career at this magical club."
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "We're happy to be able to count on Zoumana Camara for another season.
"Zoumana is a consummate professional and a very important figure in the dressing room. He has brought so much to the club for many years."
