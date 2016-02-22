Vicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey final

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon on May 22.

There had been much debate over where the final would be played, with Real Madrid apparently unwilling to allow their rivals to defend the competition at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Barca's apparent preference for the capital-based venue.

The Calderon and Valencia's Mestalla stadium were both mooted, with the RFEF confirming the former is to be used while the date is also pushed back.

The final was originally scheduled for May 21, but has been altered due to Sevilla's potential appearance in the Europa League final on May 18.

"[The final] will be in Madrid on May 22 at the Vicente Calderon Stadium," read a statement from Spanish football's governing body.

"The capital of Spain will host the great event of Spanish football three years after the duel between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid [at the Bernabeu] that ended in victory for los Colchoneros in extra time."

Barca booked their place in the final by hammering Valencia 8-1 on aggregate while Sevilla got past Celta Vigo over two legs.