Vidal: I picked Bayern Munich over Premier League

Arturo Vidal claims he almost made a lucrative move to the Premier League before opting to join Bayern Munich in the close-season.

The Chile international was heavily linked with Manchester United last year, but eventually decided to leave Juventus for the Bundesliga champions ahead of the 2015-16 campaign.

And Vidal, who already had experience of Germany's top flight with Bayer Leverkusen, says joining Bayern was an opportunity he could not turn down.

"Yes, there was a chance to come to England," Vidal told The Times.

"It was last summer, and at one point, we thought that is what would happen. I liked the opportunity that they had offered me.

"But eventually it did not happen and I chose to come to Bayern. There are always many teams around that go to my agent.

"I wanted to come to a team this strong and to a project that is so ambitious. I feel very happy. It helped that I knew what the country was like and what the people were like.

"We are better, me and my wife and my children. Life is good, very calm. We are starting to feel more comfortable."

Vidal has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three goals in the process.