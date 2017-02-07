Morecambe players visit aptly named pub in response to pay dispute

Morecambe are in financial turmoil as a dispute rumbles on about who actually owns the League Two team.

Stayaway Brazilian Diego Lemos and Graham Burnard both claim to be the major shareholder of G50 Holdings, the company that owns Morecambe.

As a result, Shrimpers boss Jim Bentley believes there is no sign anyone will be getting paid at the club in the short-term.

“We are one of the smaller clubs in the division, most of our lads will be hand-in-mouth at the end of each month, bills coming out,” Bentley told Sky Sports.

“That’s the disappointing thing. It’s quite alarming really because they have got kids to feed, mortgages to pay.”

In the spirit of good banter, though, the whole squad visited an aptly named pub on their way down to London ahead of their crucial match against struggling Leyton Orient.

Little pit stop on the way to @leytonorientfc#pubcrawlpic.twitter.com/Pu4XwdWW5i

— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) February 7, 2017

Morecambe’s players can still just about force a smile, though – they're 17th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over the relegation-haunted bottom two.

