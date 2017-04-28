Video: Chapecoense player sent off for incredibly inappropriate touching in Copa Libertadores match
Rossi was rightfully given a second yellow card against Nacional on Thursday night...
With six minutes left of Chapecoense's Copa Libertadores tie against Nacional, and the Big Greens already 3-0 down to the Uruguayan side, Rossi tried to win back possession by grabbing Diego Polenta in a rather unusual manner.
It's hard to understand what Rossi's thought process was during his below-the-belt antics – perhaps he was inspired by Chile's Gonzalo Jara, who once got Edinson Cavani sent off by putting his fingers up the Uruguayan's backside and waiting for the reaction.
Rossi got his marching orders from the referee, which meant Chapecoense went down to nine men. Nacional saw the game out and are second in Group 7 on seven points. Chapecoense are third on three points with one more round to play.
