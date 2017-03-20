Video: Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore attempts horrendous dive for Ajax

With the scores level at 1-1 in the 67th minute, the 21-year-old forward had already beaten one Excelsior defender before he flung himself into the air as he approached two more, clearly unchallenged by... well, anyone.

The referee cottoned on and gave Traore a yellow card instantly. To make matters worse, the player was then substituted by manager Peter Bosz just a minute later.

Traore has scored six goals in the Eredivisie so far in his season-long loan from Chelsea.

The match finished 1-1, with Ajax's only goal coming via Justin Kluivert. The promising youngster scored his first senior goal for Ajax, 10 years and one day after his father Patrick managed the same feat in the Eredivisie.

