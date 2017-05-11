Video: Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois wildly celebrates after scoring in training

Known more for his goalkeeping skills than his finishing ability, Thibaut Courtois has kept 15 clean sheets in his 34 Premier League appearances so far this season for a Chelsea side on course to win their fifth Premier League title.

What the Belgian has failed to achieve in his professional career so far, though, is score a goal. But the opportunity presented itself during Blues training on Wednesday.

In a goalkeeping session, Courtois volleyed a drilled ball towards the near post from one of his goalkeeping coaches.

After the Belgium international scored his Eden Hazard-esque strike past reserve goalkeeper Eduardo (yet to play since signing in August last summer), he ran over to celebrate wildly with his coaches alongside Asmir Begovic, knee slide and all.

Poor, poor Eduardo.

A photo posted by on

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com