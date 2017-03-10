Trending

Video: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus does some shopping on mobility scooter

Manchester City's prodigious Brazilian may be injured, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting about. 

Gabriel Jesus
The 19-year-old was spotted riding around the Trafford Centre in Manchester on a mobility scooter. His crutches can be seen strapped to the back.

The Brazilian striker had made a terrific start in the Premier League after joining Manchester City in January, scoring three goals in four starts and relegating Sergio Aguero to the bench as a result.

However, he went on to fracture a metatarsal bone in his right foot against Bournemouth in February that will keep him out for at least another month.

Gabriel's friend Higor Braga, who posted the video of the £27m signing driving around the Manchester shopping centre on Instagram, didn't even try to contain his laughter.

Video: Gabriel Jesus... on a mobility scooter at the Trafford Centre. [higorbraga_oficial / Instagram] pic.twitter.com/slYXeJmuGU

— City Watch (@City_Watch) March 9, 2017

