Chelsea's media team troll Manchester United ahead of FA Cup quarter-final
The Blues have succeeded with a not-so-subtle dig at Monday's FA Cup visitors to Stamford Bridge.
The rivalry between Manchester United and Chelsea has been a tasty one since the beginning of the Roman Abramovich era – and now those tensions have been turned up a notch.
In the Blues' pre-match preview on their official website, the writers couldn't help themselves by adding in a line that's sure to get United fans' blood boiling.
Technically they're not wrong, mind – Jose Mourinho's men have stayed there for 16 straight matchdays.
You can see the report here.
