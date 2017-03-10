Trending

Chelsea's media team troll Manchester United ahead of FA Cup quarter-final

By

The Blues have succeeded with a not-so-subtle dig at Monday's FA Cup visitors to Stamford Bridge.

IN OTHER NEWS...

Video: Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette scores screamer in Europa League

Port Vale make transfer enquiry... about Stoke's scoreboard

The rivalry between Manchester United and Chelsea has been a tasty one since the beginning of the Roman Abramovich era – and now those tensions have been turned up a notch.

In the Blues' pre-match preview on their official website, the writers couldn't help themselves by adding in a line that's sure to get United fans' blood boiling.

Technically they're not wrong, mind – Jose Mourinho's men have stayed there for 16 straight matchdays. 

You can see the report here

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com