Video: Peter Crouch scores 100th Premier League goal, celebrates with robot appropriate for 36-year-old

Crouch opened the scoring with his seventh-minute strike from close range (below) as Stoke went on to draw 1-1 with Everton.

With it, he became just the 26th player to join the Premier League's 100 Club after bagging at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday – and the oldest too, at 36.

Perhaps it was fitting, then, that at this stage of his career Crouchy could admit to not nailing the robot dance like he used to.

"I was under a lot of pressure to pull that out, I don't think I've actually done it in club football," he said post-match.

"It was a bit rusty but it was a nice feeling to score and bring it back for nostalgia purposes."

Someone get the bloke some WD-40.

The robot was a bit rusty pic.twitter.com/kh6yY0DWJw

— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 2, 2017

Planet Football: new on FourFourTwo.com