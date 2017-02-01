Quiz! Can you name the Premier League's all-time top scorers per country?

Break out the kimchi, the unsettling horror films, your 1988 Olympic T-shirt and every other South Korean stereotype you can muster (except Psy; he can do one) - a Tottenham player has become the highest-scoring footballer from all of Asia to play top-flight football in England. Congrats, mystery man!

However, this news got us thinking about the highest-scoring players from around the world in the Premier League era. Now we turn our eyes to you, with a quiz to name the four highest-scoring players from the 25 countries we've picked out below. Sounds exciting, right?

You've got 15 minutes to get as many as you can, and then tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo on Twitter – we'll retweet your scores providing you don't give away the answers to everyone else.

(Note: Adblockers will deny you from seeing this quiz, and therefore the chance to experience joy. Turn 'em off for our site, please!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com