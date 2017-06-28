Video: Saul Niguez scores piledriver against Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro U21s

Niguez put in a special performance against Italy's U21s as he led Spain U21s to Friday's European U21 Championships final, where they will face Germany, who knocked England out on penalties.

His second goal was the most memorable of his strikes following on from his 53rd minute opener.

In the 64th minute, the 22-year-old picked up Gerard Deulofeu's pass before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike on goal, from around 25 yards out, into the back of the net. Donnarumma had no chance. The strike ensured Spain retook the lead after Federico Bernardeschi had equalised three minutes earlier.

Niguez would go on to complete his hat-trick in the 74th minute, and is now the competition's top goalscorer on five goals heading into the final.