Video: Saul Niguez scores piledriver against Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro U21s
The Atletico Madrid midfielder got the better of Italy's goalkeeper from range on his way to a stunning hat-trick
Niguez put in a special performance against Italy's U21s as he led Spain U21s to Friday's European U21 Championships final, where they will face Germany, who knocked England out on penalties.
His second goal was the most memorable of his strikes following on from his 53rd minute opener.
In the 64th minute, the 22-year-old picked up Gerard Deulofeu's pass before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike on goal, from around 25 yards out, into the back of the net. Donnarumma had no chance. The strike ensured Spain retook the lead after Federico Bernardeschi had equalised three minutes earlier.
Niguez would go on to complete his hat-trick in the 74th minute, and is now the competition's top goalscorer on five goals heading into the final.
- Norwegian player shows awful sportsmanship to score injury-time winner
- Slovakia prime minister wants investigation into Italy and Germany 'collusion' at U21 Euros
In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.