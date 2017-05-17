Video: Swiss midfielder scores one of the best own goals you'll ever see

Sixth-tier teams Pully Football and FC Renens contested their Vaudoise Cup semi-final recently – and with the visitors already 2-1 up, the last thing Pully needed was for one of their players to do something stupid.

Step up Adrien Gulfo. His first touch from a cross played low into the box was heavy, which sent the ball high up into the air. So, in an ambitious attempt to clear the danger as quickly as possible, Gulfo went for an overhead kick.

And how wrong he got it. Despite an impossibly tight angle, the ball ended up looping into the bottom corner, leaving the stunned goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

"C'est pas possible!"

Oh, but it is. Seeing is believing...

In Other News...