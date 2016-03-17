Vidic: Man Utd have hard choice between Giggs and Mourinho

Nemanja Vidic believes Manchester United have a hard decision to make between Ryan Giggs and Jose Mourinho if they decide to replace manager Louis van Gaal at the end of the season.

The Dutchman is under extreme pressure with United sitting sixth in the Premier League, while they are 2-0 down to Liverpool in their Europa League last-16 tie and facing an FA Cup quarter-final replay at West Ham.

Ever since his sacking from champions Chelsea, Mourinho has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Van Gaal's assistant Giggs also seen as a potential candidate.

Vidic, who played for United between 2006 and 2014, can see the merits of appointing either option and finds it tricky to pick a frontrunner.

"I like the idea of Giggsy, but Mourinho has had success in the past," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a hard choice. Is Giggsy ready or not? He knows. The club knows. I believe they will have an honest conversation.

"I want someone who knows the club and does the best for the club. I shared a dressing room with him. I know he will do that.

"Mourinho plays football in a certain way, that is well known, but I definitely respect Mourinho as a manager. He is one of the greatest ever, along with Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson."

Whoever United choose to appoint, Vidic wants to see the club back at the top of the table as soon as possible.

"It is a hard time for United, not to be challenging," the 34-year-old added. "All clubs come to this situation. Then it is important to see some lights.

"In the last few matches, you can see the potential of the young players. They are the lights. But you also need the trophies. That is when you wonder which way you should go.

"These young players should definitely be given a chance, but you also need experienced players who have won these trophies already.

"It is complicated. It is easier to talk about than actually doing it. But I hope they soon get back on track and be what people expect, which is challenging for the league title and the Champions League."

Vidic feels David Moyes and Van Gaal have found it tough to cope with the extreme pressure at Old Trafford after following Ferguson's legendary reign.

"We felt the new manager [Moyes] would get time," said Vidic. "But after one month, the pressure started.

"It was twice the pressure we had under Ferguson. People questioned David Moyes - and now Louis van Gaal - in a way they never would have done before.

"Moyes changed certain things. Some players asked why. But that is a natural reaction. The media said it was a problem. It was never a problem. He tried hard, but it didn't happen. The pressure increased even more.

"So, for all the years of success and good memories, I have this one: finishing seventh. It was a bad way to leave the club."