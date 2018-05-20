Villarreal renew Calleja contract after Europa League qualification
Javi Calleja will remain in the dugout at Villarreal next season, having led them from to fifth in La Liga after taking over in September.
Guiding Villarreal into the Europa League has earned coach Javi Calleja a one-year contract extension at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Calleja was promoted from his role with the B team for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Fran Escriba last September.
Villarreal were 14th when the 40-year-old took over, but they guaranteed a fifth-place finish in La Liga and a return to the Europa League – which they were eliminated from at the last-32 stage by Lyon this term – by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid on Saturday.
An official club statement read: "Villarreal and Javi Calleja have reached a renewal agreement for the coach from Madrid to lead the Yellow Submarine during the 2018-19 season.
"A news conference will be held on Monday … in which a member of the Villarreal board and Javi Calleja himself will detail the agreement and discuss the news.
"The coach will continue to count on the support of his current staff."
Porque lo mejor aún está por llegar. El y Javi Calleja alcanzan un acuerdo de renovación. ¡Felicidades, míster! May 20, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.