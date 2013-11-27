Villas-Boas slams Tottenham rift rumours

Reports this week have suggested the former Chelsea and Porto boss could be close to being sacked after a run of three winless Premier League games.

Sunday's 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City has piled the pressure on Villas-Boas, whose side have scored nine goals from their 12 league games, fewer than any other team in the division's top half.

When asked to comment on any apparent disharmony, he said: "That can only come from creative minds."

The 36-year-old conceded that Tottenham's lack of goals is a worry, but backed his side to improve their accuracy ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League trip to Tromso, insisting he will not look to sign forward players in January.

"The only thing that we can hold on at the moment is the reality that we don't score enough and we are worried about it," he added.

"We have to promote situations where we can do better with our chances. Obviously this is something we are working on and going to continue working on in the future.

"We have great scoring ability in our team; we are the team that creates the most chances in the Premier League, so the chances are there but we are not finishing them off.

"(Roberto) Soldado, Jermain Defoe and (Emmanuel) Adebayor are all proven goalscorers, so we can't really get much better than these three.

"The only thing that we have to do, if we are not scoring from the opportunities we are creating, is making sure that we double the amount of opportunities we create to make sure a couple of them finish in the back of the net."

Defoe has been linked with a move to MLS side Toronto in January after finding first-team chances limited.

The England man has scored 137 goals in 350 games across two spells for the London club, and Villas-Boas did not deny he could depart.

"I can't stop stories coming out," he continued.

"At the moment the feeling is that the player is happy, he wants to get into the Premier League team for sure. His opportunities have come more from Europa League games."