Villa's Sherwood would welcome Ramsey reunion

Ramsey was part of Sherwood's backroom team during his short reign as Tottenham head coach last season.

The two men will be in opposite dugouts when the Premier League strugglers meet in a relegation six-pointer on Tuesday.

But Sherwood would relish the chance to welcome Ramsey on to his staff at Villa Park, should he not be retained at Loftus Road next term.

"If there was ever an opportunity for me to work with him [Ramsey] again I would do that," Sherwood said.

"I would have to speak to the club about whether we could find a role for him here.

"He is up there with the very best coaches I have ever seen."