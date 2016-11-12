Wales players 'absolutely devastated' after Serbia draw

Chris Coleman revealed his Wales players were "absolutely devastated" after the 1-1 draw at home to Serbia - a game he felt they deserved to win.

Wales had looked set for victory through Gareth Bale's first-half opener until Aleksandar Mitrovic nodded the visitors level with just five minutes remaining of their World Cup qualifying clash.

And, having seen Bale hit the post moments before Mitrovic's equaliser, Coleman admitted the real blow was the nature of a third consecutive stalemate in Group D.

The result left Wales in third, four points behind leaders the Republic of Ireland, who are next up for Coleman's men.

"It's fine lines. We hit the post at one end, the ball bounces out between two of our players, they hit the post and it goes in," he was quoted by BBC Sport. "We looked after their strengths very well - they are a good team.

"But, apart from one save for Wayne Hennessey in the first half, I can't remember much action. It was always going to be tough. I was delighted with the players. I thought we did enough to win the points.

"We have to play [Republic of] Ireland twice. They are the team who are setting the standard at the top.

"It is interesting, it is fantastic. If we had beaten Georgia then a point tonight is OK, we would be on track.

"The players are absolutely devastated."