Wales' ranking rise delights Allen

Joe Allen has hailed the progress made by Wales, who are set to receive a top seeding for World Cup 2018 qualification after taking a step closer to qualifying for Euro 2016.

Friday's 1-0 win over Belgium could see Wales enter the top 10 of FIFA's world rankings for the first time.

And with the draw for UEFA's World Cup qualifiers taking place in July, Chris Coleman's side appear certain to be named among the top seeds.

"I guess that marks how far we've come as a nation," Liverpool midfielder Allen is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It's a great feeling when all the work you've put in over the last couple of weeks pays off."

Wales now top Group B of Euro 2016 qualifying by three points and hold a five-point lead over Cyprus and Israel - their next opponents in a September double-header.

Nevertheless, Allen - who will be suspended for the Cyprus match - says the team do not have a points target in mind for their four remaining qualifiers.

"It's not something we've really focused on," he explained.

"It's something that can be tempting at times but something that we won't let distract us.

"It's an old cliche but it's been a case of completely being focused on one game at a time and putting all that preparation and focus into those games. So far it's been good."