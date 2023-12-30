WATCH: Arbroath sub goalkeeper scores amazing 35-yard screamer vs Raith Rovers

Arbroath substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams came off the bench to score an unbelievable 35-yeard screamer against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship on Saturday.

With just four players named on the bench by Arbroath and three substitutions already made by manager Jim McIntyre, the away side lost defender Aaron Steele to injury and were forced to send on Adams as an outfield player.

A goal down at that point, Arbroath went on to concede again after 76 minutes and looked set for defeat, but Adams intervened in spectacular style.

With the ball bouncing some 35 yards from goal, Adams turned and struck a ferocious drive which flew past Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and into the roof of the net.

The goal came from an unlikely source and inspired a fightback for Arbroath as the visitors won a penalty five minutes later and Leighton McIntosh converted to earn a point.

Arbroath are second to last in the Championship with 17 points, just three more than bottom club Queen's Park. Raith Rovers remain top, with 41 points.

Of course he’s just scored a thunderbastard. https://t.co/JtETwh7YbQ pic.twitter.com/xdNdGs3Ef3December 30, 2023 See more

Adams, who is 32 years old, has previously played for Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Musselburgh Athletic.

Read more

Watch Manchester United target Federico Dimarco score an unbelievable goal for Inter from the halfway line.

WATCH: Roma's Renato Sanches subbed 18 minutes after coming on by Jose Mourinho

WATCH: Chelsea fail to score unbelievable three vs one chance in defeat to Wolves