WATCH: Manchester United target Federico Dimarco scores unbelievable goal for Inter

Inter wing-back Federico Dimarco scored a sensational goal in his side's 2-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Italian international, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United and also Chelsea, netted from the left flank with an extraordinary lob at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Dimarco's strike came late in the first half when he was fed the ball on the left touchline by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and looked set to race down the wing.

But instead, the Milan-born player hit a dipping first-time shot with his left foot which flew beautifully in the air over Frosinone goalkeeper Stefano Turati and into the far corner of the net.

From where he hit the ball, Dimarco was around 45 yards up the pitch, but his strike will have travelled further due to its diagonal trajectory.

The home fans were soon shouting his name and the television cameras caught a brilliant reaction from Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who held his head in disbelief.

Dimarco started his career at Inter, but made just two appearances in 2014/15 before loan spells at Ascoli and Empoli.

He was eventually sold to Swiss side Sion in 2017, but returned to Inter as the club exercised their buy-back option the following year.

The left-sided player was again sent out on loan, however, with stints at Parma and Hellas Verona.

But Dimarco has featured heavily for Inter over the past two seasons and has also won 14 caps for Italy in that time.

His first international goal came in September 2022 against Hungary at the Puskas Arena and Sunday's strike will be an early contender for next year's Puskas prize, which is awarded to the best goal of the year.

Dimarco, whose current contract runs out in 2026, is understood to be interesting United, Chelsea and also Paris Saint-Germain. He would reportedly cost around €50 million (£43m).

