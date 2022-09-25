Watch: Arsenal legend Tony Adams dances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

Tony Adams took to the dancefloor for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing

Arsenal (opens in new tab) legend Tony Adams showed off his moves as the new series of Strictly Come Dancing got underway on Saturday night.

The former Gunners captain took to the floor with dance partner Katya Jones to perform a tango.

And Adams paid homage to his lengthy Arsenal association – as well as an iconic moment from his coaching career...

Strutting his stuff in a red waistcoat with his name and iconic number 6 on the back (in sequins – this is Strictly, after all), Adams recreated his viral training 'dance' from his ill-fated stint as manager of Granada.

"ONE NIL TO THE ARSENAL!" ⚽️ Tony and Katya are #Strictly goals!@TonyAdams @Mrs_katjones

Adams was used to scooping silverware on the football pitch – he won four league titles and two FA cups with Arsenal – but his dancefloor debut couldn't have gone much worse.

Not impressed with the former centre-half's tango-ing the Strictly judges awarded Adams and Jones a score of 15 points out of 40 – leaving them bottom of the leaderboard.

But the 55-year-old will dance at least once more: no one is voted off in the first week of the series.

In any case, Adams' old club enjoyed what they saw: "We love it," Arsenal tweeted (opens in new tab).