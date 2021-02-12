Watch: Bayern clinch Fifa Club WC to complete sextuple of trophies
A 59th-minute Benjamin Pavard goal earned dominant FC Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final to secure their second Fifa Club World Cup triumph.
The European champions also completed a magnificent sextuple for the Bavarian behemoths, emulating the achievement of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009/10.
WATCH: Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL
