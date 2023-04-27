WATCH: Ben White confronts Phil Foden in physical altercation following Manchester City's win over Arsenal

After Manchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, tempers clearly boiled over at full time as Ben White physically confronted Phil Foden.

BT Sport cameras originally captured White and Erling Haaland in a heated exchange which needed to be separated by players from both sides, but new footage has emerged which adds more context to the situation.

White approaches Foden in an aggressive manner, grabbing the City forward's collar while also squaring up to him in a provocative way. It is unclear where White's anger stemmed from, especially considering Foden had only played the final 10 minutes of the match.

The pair clash heads before Foden shoves him away, attempting to get out of the tight grip White has on his shirt.

What is Ben White doing??? pic.twitter.com/I7mTMTfq9tApril 26, 2023 See more

Bernardo Silva and Emile Smith-Rowe quickly intervene in an attempt to diffuse the situation, but Haaland clearly took umbrage with White's actions and his City team-mates had to hold him back.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker also grabbed hold of the Arsenal defender's shirt, mimicking White's actions from just seconds before.

The incident came at the end of the game, after Manchester City had comfortably beaten Arsenal 4-1 in a fixture billed as the Premier League title decider. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice, with Haaland and John Stones also grabbing a goal each, while Rob Holding bagged a consolation for the Gunners.

Despite losing, Arsenal are still two points clear in the table, though City do still have two games in hand and could go four points ahead if they win both.

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates next Tuesday in their next game, before facing an away fixture against Newcastle United. Manchester City will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday, and a win would see them climb to the top of the table.

During World Cup 2022, White left the England squad mid-way through the tournament due to personal reasons, and didn't return for the remainder of England's time in Qatar. Foden was also part of the squad.