One of Arsenal's major transfer targets has again shown why the Gunners are so keen on landing him, after scoring one of the goals of the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom scored the third goal in a 5-1 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Picking up the ball just outside of the centre circle, Lindstrom made a full-pelt run straight into the Leverkusen box, where he was composed enough to make an audacious chip over the goalkeeper and into the net.

And having impressed against north London rivals Tottenham in the Champions League midweek, the Dane's technique is even pushing some giddy Arsenal fans to compare the midfielder to former Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

Writing on Twitter (opens in new tab), one fan delighted in the "Ozil bounce" on the ball.

Arsenal have reportedly already made contact with Lindstrom's respresentatives, with the hope of landing him in the January transfer window. It is thought that he could be available for as little £17m.

Lindstrom will expect to play a major role in Denmark's World Cup squad in Qatar this winter.