WATCH: Darmstadt ultra confronts players on pitch after 6-0 home loss to Augsburg in Bundesliga

Darmstadt's disastrous Bundesliga campaign hit a new low on Saturday with a 6-0 defeat at home to Augsburg.

The league's bottom club went into Saturday's game with just two wins in their 23 matches in the competition all season.

Those came in the sixth and seventh round of games and one was a 2-1 success away to Augusburg, but any hopes of a repeat performance in the return fixture quickly evaporated.

Philip Tietz put Augsburg ahead inside two minutes and further goals from Fredrik Jensen, Ermedin Demirovic (two) and Ruben Vargas made it 5-0 to the visitors before half an hour had been played.

The second half was more positive for Darmstadt, but the home side were unable to get on the scoresheet and Tietz rounded off a one-sided contest with his second and Augsburg's sixth with 84 minutes on the clock.

While some supporters sang and raised their scarves at the final whistle, one ultra ran onto the pitch to confront the Darmstadt players and presumably ask for greater application.

A Darmstadt Ultra is on the pitch after they lost 6-0 at home to Augsburg, letting the players know exactly what he thinks of them

It was not Darmstadt's biggest defeat of the season – that came in an 8-0 loss away to Bayern Munich in late October – but was surely the most disappointing as it came in front of their own fans.

Darmstadt won promotion back to the Bundesliga after finishing second as runners-up in Germany's second tier last season, but seem certain to be heading back down.

To make matters worse, last season's top scorer Tietz netted the first and sixth goals against them on Saturday.

In 24 Bundesliga games, Darmstadt have lost 15, drawn seven and won only two. They have conceded 58 times and have a -34 goal difference,

