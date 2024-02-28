Thomas Tuchel’s post-Bayern Munich sacking speech leaked with pointed message to dressing room dissenters

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Details of Thomas Tuchel’s post-sacking speech to his Bayern Munich players has reportedly been leaked in the German media.

The Bundesliga champions confirmed last week that the former Chelsea boss will be departing at the end of the season, a year earlier than planned as part of a ‘sporting realignment’ at the club.

Bayern are facing the prospect of a first trophyless season since 2011-12, sitting eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and trailing after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio.

(Image credit: Getty)

Reports in Germany also suggested that Tuchel’s relationship with a number of established stars at Bayern, such as Joshua Kimmich, had become soured, which hastened his exit.

Tuchel will remain in charge for the rest of the season and BILD claim to have details of Tuchel’s first dressing room address with his squad since the news of his impending departure broke

“There are no longer discussions every week, everyone knows about it,” he is reported to have said. “We can still achieve something, we have to win.”

Adding that the coach appeared to be upbeat, he also had a message for any dissenting players: 'Everyone can show up for the new coach now'.

Bayern's chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen also revealed his message to the players to BILD.

“I told the players emphatically that their personal interests must come second to those of the club and the team,” he added. “The most important thing is FC Bayern. The players must now bring the quality to the pitch that they undoubtedly have and they must feel grabbed by the honour.”

More Bayern Munich stories

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane poised for shock return, with Bayern Munich star keen for two reasons: report

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees Real Madrid switch: report

What Harry Kane needs to do to break Robert Lewandowski's incredible Bundesliga record