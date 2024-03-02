Barcelona hold 'concrete talks' with top European coach to replace Xavi: report

Barcelona have held "concrete talks" with a top European coach over the possibility of succeeding Xavi Hernandez at the Catalan club in the summer, it has been reported.

After Barcelona's 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal in LaLiga in late January, Xavi announced he would be leaving his post at the end of the season.

Since then, the Blaugrana have been linked with a series of top coaches across Europe, but there is one name which has been persistently mentioned as the club's top target.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is currently out of work since leaving the Germany job last year and according to Bild journalist Florian Plettenberg, "concrete talks" have already taken place.

Plettenberg claims there is no final decision yet from president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, but Flick is understood to be open to the possibility of taking over at Barcelona in the summer.

During his time at Bayern, Flick led the Bavarians to the treble in 2019/20, which included a historic 8-2 win over Barça en route to the Champions League title.

Flick's compatriot Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving Bayern at the end of the season, has also been linked and hinted he would be interested in coaching Barcelona.

Since Xavi's announcement, Barcelona are unbeaten, with four wins from five in LaLiga and a draw away to Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barça's next match is away to Athletic Club in LaLiga on Sunday night.

