Eric Dier has contract extended and targets trophies with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Eric Dier's loan move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has been made permanent, the Bavarian club confirmed on Saturday.

Dier joined Bayern in January in a short-term deal which surprised many and he will now be staying at the Allianz Arena for a second season after triggering an automatic extension in his contract.

The former England defender has played in seven matches for Bayern in the Bundesliga, including five starts for Thomas Tuchel's side, and reached the required number of appearances for his deal to be extended as he completed the 90 minutes in Friday's 2-2 draw away to Freiburg.

Bayern's board member for sport, Max Eberl, said: "Eric Dier’s contract has been extended by a further year after making a certain number of appearances. He's a valuable support in our defence with all his character."

And with his situation now resolved for the next year, Dier said: "I'm happy in Munich. Now my future is sorted, and I can focus on playing well for the club and trying to help the club to win games, win competitions, even though it’s been a difficult period for us."

Bayern have won the Bundesliga for the past 11 seasons, but the Bavarians could find themselves 10 points off the pace if leaders Bayer Leverkusen win at FC Koln on Sunday.

The Bavarians are at home to Lazio in a must-win match in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Rome.

With the Bundesliga looking difficult already, the Champions League could be Bayern's best hope of silverware this season.

Tuchel, meanwhile, is leaving the club at the end of the campaign. Bayern are yet to announce his successor.

