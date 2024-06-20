WATCH: England caught napping as Denmark equalise

Some sloppy first-half defending from England allowed Denmark to level the game from nothing in the Three Lions second Euro 2024 group-stage game.

Marc Guehi slipped in possession inside the Three Lions' half with 30 minutes played but managed to clatter the ball against Jonas Wind for a throw-in.

It was dispatched to Harry Kane, who had dropped deep to receive the ball, but the England captain failed to get enough height on the subsequent clearance.

Kane's wayward ball fell straight into the path of a grateful Victor Kristiansen on the opposite flank and, with Southgate's side still committed to the left side, Kristiansen was afforded plenty of time to lay the ball off to his colleague Morten Hjulmand.

The 24-year-old had plenty of time to set himself on receiving the pass and, with the lack of any pressure from England's defence, dispatched an inch-perfect long-range effort that squeezed beyond the fingertips of Jordan Pickford, off the post and in for the equaliser.

England had switched off defensively, but there will likely be some pointing to the surface below them as a key factor.

Guehi, following his slip for the initial throw-in, was seen remonstrating with the grass shortly before the Danish leveller and he has not been the only one to take issue with the ground at the Frankfurt Arena.

The surface appears to be cutting up easily beneath the players' feet and almost caused an injury to Kyle Walker shortly before his role in creating England's opener.

Commentating on the game for the BBC, Alan Shearer commented: “Looking all over the pitch you know, it is cutting up all over!”

