WATCH: England caught napping as Denmark equalise

By
published

England made the dream start to their second group game at Euro 2024 but let it slip with some sloppy defending

Denmark Euro 2024 England
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some sloppy first-half defending from England allowed Denmark to level the game from nothing in the Three Lions second Euro 2024 group-stage game.

Marc Guehi slipped in possession inside the Three Lions' half with 30 minutes played but managed to clatter the ball against Jonas Wind for a throw-in.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge