Euro 2024: Everyone is saying the same thing about the pitch during Denmark vs England

The state of the pitch during England's Euro 2024 Group C clash with Denmark did not go unnoticed as the two sides had to play in boggy conditions in Frankfurt.

The surface at the Walstadion, home to 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, could be seen chopping up from the moment the Euro 2024 encounter kicked off - despite the retractable roof of the stadium being closed after a rainy weather forecast.

The BBC commentary team made note of the state of the pitch in the opening few minutes of the game, and fans and journalists observing the game were quick to take to social media to offer their own comical and/or scathing comparisons.

VIDEO Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Euro 2024 viewers react to Denmark vs England pitch

Jude Bellingham and Andreas Christensen… on a rough Frankfurt surface (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Daniel Storey wrote: "Pitch is cutting up badly here. Twice Kyle Walker has got his studs caught in it and possibly lucky not to twist something." He later added: "Labouring the point maybe, but it'll be very lucky if someone's ankle doesn't go here with the studs sticking in the pitch. Seems genuinely unsafe."

Kaan Hughes said: "This pitch England are playing on is a disgrace. How can you have it cutting up this quickly. You’d think a race at Royal Ascot had been transferred here and some horses had raced round on it after a week of rain!"

Several others meanwhile drew comparisons with the boggy fields of a music festival

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pitch for England vs Denmark #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/Xnpt2gYjD4June 20, 2024

England started their Euro 2024 campaign with a victory over bottom seeds Serbia, with Jude Bellingham’s header proving enough to deliver the three points, and Gareth Southgate stuck with the same starting line-up for their Group C clash against Denmark.

The Danes will meanwhile have been disappointed with the result of their opening game, a 1-1 draw against Slovenia, putting them under some pressure to get something against England before rounding off the group stage against Serbia.

Harry Kane put England ahead after 18 minutes, however, with Kyle Walker turning on the jet engines to beat a lackadaisical Victor Kristiansen to a loose ball before his cutback was deflected into the striker's path to finish off.

Morten Hjulmand drew Denmark level 16 minutes later, however, with his low strike from 25 yards curling away from Jordan Pickford's reach and going in off the inside of the post.

More England stories

Ranked! The 25 best English players ever

German Police investigate England player parent theft complaint at Euro 2024

‘I didn’t see the ball move, but I remember reading all that Uri Geller nonsense’ - Alan Shearer wishes as many people remembered his Euro 96 goal vs Scotland as they did the ‘phenomenon’ behind Gary McAllister’s penalty miss