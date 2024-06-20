Euro 2024: Everyone is saying the same thing about the pitch during Denmark vs England

The turf on Frankfurt was chopping up from the moment the Euro 2024 encounter between England and Denmark got under way

Kyle Walker slips as the turf cuts up in Frankfurt during England vs Denmark at Euro 2024
The state of the pitch during England's Euro 2024 Group C clash with Denmark did not go unnoticed as the two sides had to play in boggy conditions in Frankfurt.

The surface at the Walstadion, home to 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, could be seen chopping up from the moment the Euro 2024 encounter kicked off - despite the retractable roof of the stadium being closed after a rainy weather forecast.

