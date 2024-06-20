Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe injury update as decision on surgery and Netherlands involvement confirmed

France striker Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in his side's Euro 2024 opener against Austria

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose was one of Euro 2024’s big early talking points as the pre-tournament favourites feared their talismanic forward could miss the rest of the tournament. 

The France skipper crashed his nose into the shoulder of Austria centre-back Kevin Danso during the closing stages of France’s 1-0 victory on Monday evening and was forced off with blood streaming.

France boss Didier Deschamps said the injury was ‘not good at all’ following the match as the player needed to have his nose reset in the dressing room, but fears  his tournament could be over have  been allayed after the forward and medical team decided that surgery he needs will be delayed until after the tournament.

