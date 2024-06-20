Gary Lineker reacts to THAT Frank Lampard jibe that went viral at Euro 2024

Gary Lineker admits he ‘feels bad’ after what viewers thought was a balding jibe aimed at Frank Lampard went viral during the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage.

The two former England stars were in the studio for coverage of Germany’s win over Hungary on Wednesday, situated in the BBC’s base in front of the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

One of the city’s fan parks is situated near the monument and played host to thousands of celebrating Germany fans, but the BBC’s vantage point to the park was obscured by a big screen.

“I wish they'd take that screen down, then we'd see all the punters,' Lineker told the millions watching. “But if they took the screen down, they wouldn't be able to watch the game.” Lampard then added: “The back of our heads... who wouldn't turn up for that?”

Then, in what appeared to be a brutal and hilarious takedown, Lineker answered back: “No one wants to see the back of your head these days, do they Frank? That’s for sure.”

Former Chelsea man Lampard’s face quickly dropped as Lineker quickly changed the subject, but predictably, the moment soon went viral on social media.

Lineker picked up the story on his Rest Is Football podcast, insisting that it was a dig not just at Lampard, but at all ageing male pundits on the panel, himself included.

Frank Lampard during his Everton days

“I got myself in a bit of a pickle with Frank Lampard,” he told co-host Micah Richards before telling his side of the story.

“It’s gone viral, I feel bad. At the end of the game, they showed one of Germany’s goals and then they cut to the celebration of the fans from the fan park. And I said that’s behind us and we could actually see them if it wasn’t for the big screen, but they’ve got to watch the game on that screen. And then otherwise they’d all be looking at the back of our heads.

“And I meant it actually about all of us. And I just said we don’t really want any of us looking at the back of our heads, you don’t want anyone looking at the back of your head do you, Frank? And obviously, Frank’s slightly thinning and I’m slightly thinning in my own age a little bit. And I actually meant it about everyone.

“But when it came out, it came out a bit wrong. And you know Frank does that thing where he smiles and then he suddenly doesn’t smile? Frank’s great fun, he won't mind. But I must admit when I got back to the hotel, I saw it on social media and I went, oh you f***ing idiot, I feel really bad. I haven’t seen him since I saw it went viral.

“But I will apologise as it wasn’t deliberate. It wasn’t deliberate but I get how funny it was. Those things happen in live TV. That’s live television, it’s funny.”

Lampard won’t be in the firing line when the BBC show England’s clash against Denmark on Thursday, as Lineker will be joined in the studio by Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand and Thomas Frank.

