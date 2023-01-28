Watch: Heung-min Son scores super strike for Tottenham against Preston in FA Cup

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son ended his recent goal drought in spectacular style with a super strike in the FA Cup away to Preston North End on Saturday.

Coming into the cup clash at Deepdale, Son had scored only one goal in his last 13 appearances for Spurs – a deflected last-minute effort in the 4-0 win away to Crystal Palace on January 4th.

But the South Korean looked the most likely to break the deadlock in this match as Harry Kane started on the bench, twice testing Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with long-range efforts in the first half.

Woodman could do nothing to stop Son from giving Spurs the lead early in the second half, though, as the 30-year-old curled an unstoppable shot into the corner from outside the area.

Along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Son was the joint-winner of the Golden Boot last season, with 23 goals goals in the Premier League.

The goal was only his seventh of a more difficult campaign, with just four of those scored in 19 Premier League games.

Son later added another with a fine and turn and finish – again with his left foot – to make it 2-0 after 69 minutes.