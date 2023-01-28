Watch: Heung-min Son scores super strike for Tottenham against Preston in FA Cup

By Ben Hayward
published

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has been struggling for form and goals of late, but hit a stunner in the FA Cup on Saturday

Heung-min Son unleashes a shot from long range to give Tottenham the lead at Preston North End in the FA Cup in January 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son ended his recent goal drought in spectacular style with a super strike in the FA Cup away to Preston North End on Saturday.

Coming into the cup clash at Deepdale, Son had scored only one goal in his last 13 appearances for Spurs – a deflected last-minute effort in the 4-0 win away to Crystal Palace on January 4th.

But the South Korean looked the most likely to break the deadlock in this match as Harry Kane started on the bench, twice testing Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with long-range efforts in the first half.

Woodman could do nothing to stop Son from giving Spurs the lead early in the second half, though, as the 30-year-old curled an unstoppable shot into the corner from outside the area.

Along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Son was the joint-winner of the Golden Boot last season, with 23 goals goals in the Premier League.

See more

The goal was only his seventh of a more difficult campaign, with just four of those scored in 19 Premier League games.

Son later added another with a fine and turn and finish – again with his left foot – to make it 2-0 after 69 minutes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.