Watch: Klopp's reaction to Brighton defeat
Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media immediately following Liverpool's narrow 1-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
The Reds were beaten as Steven Alzate scored the game's only goal in the 56th minute, with the midfielder converting from close range after Dan Burn's header back into a dangerous area.
The result drops Klopp's side down to fourth in the Premier League table following Leicester City's win away at Fulham.
Here is a look at how Jurgen Klopp's reaction to back-to-back defeats at Anfield:
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.