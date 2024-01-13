WATCH: Malo Gusto handed yellow for horror challenge on Willian – labelled 'clear red' by Marco Silva

Willian won't have enjoyed his visit back to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, having to suffer a 1-0 loss against his former side Chelsea and endure a horror challenge from Malo Gusto – which the defender wasn't sent off for.

Chelsea beat neighbours Fulham 1-0 thanks to a Cole Palmer penalty on the stroke of half-time, a goal which sustains the Englishman’s 100% spot kick record this season. The win moves Mauricio Pochettino's side to 10th in the table and secures three consecutive league wins for the first time since October 2022.

But the Blues' victory has been overshadowed by referee Anthony Taylor's decision to only book Gusto for a reckless challenge in the 38th minute.

The 20-year-old lost possession and in attempting to win the ball back stamped down on Willian's leg, studs up and well above the ankle. Taylor booked him and he went on to play until the 93rd minute, when he was substituted off for Alfie Gilchrist.

After the game, Cottagers manager Marco Silva said: "That has to be a red card for Gusto. It's difficult to understand how things are not consistent at the level we are. The Premier League is the Premier League. Probably in 10 moments like that, nine is a red card. This afternoon wasn't, but it was a dangerous tackle. For me it's a clear red card."

Pochettino came close to agreeing, saying: "I understand and respect his opinion. I think it was a difficult challenge for the referee and the VAR – I don't know if they checked or not – but we [Chelsea] already suffered some sendings off, red cards, for actions like this.

Should Malo Gusto have received a red card for this challenge on Willian? 🤔He got away with only a yellow 👀

"I'm not going to say anything, I understand maybe it was a red card but I cannot say too much because I haven’t see all the angles yet. That is football, sometimes it’s for you and sometimes against you."

With VAR on-hand to review what seemed like a blatant sending off, fans have since drawn comparisons to fouls made by Yves Bissouma and Curtis Jones which both saw red for.

VAR also came under fire on Friday night’s game between Luton Town and Burnley, with Clarets ‘keeper James Trafford seemingly fouled in the build-up to Carlton Morris' dying-seconds equaliser.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called the decision "ridiculous," adding: "I don't get it anymore."

