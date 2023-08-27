WATCH: Manchester City fan jumps on Erling Haaland during goal celebrations

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was jumped on by a fan after heading the champions into the lead at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker, who had earlier missed a penalty in the first half as his spot-kick rebounded off the post, missed a couple more good chances before finally breaking the deadlock with 63 minutes on the clock.

Haaland headed home a Jack Grealish cross from close range at the far post to put Pep Guardiola's side in front at Bramall Lane and looked a relieved man as he stood and puffed out his cheeks in front of the travelling City supporters.

But he was in for a shock as he turned his back and was jumped on and hugged by a City fan who had made his way over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the players.

There were smiles from some of Haaland's team-mates, but the striker did not look amused as he pushed the fan away and the supporter in question was quickly removed by members of security.

Haaland's goal set City on their way to a 2-1 victory, although Guardiola's side needed a late Rodri strike to retake the lead after Sheffield United had levelled through substitute Jayden Bogle with five minutes left.

City move to the top of the table and are the only club to have won all three of their fixtures in the Premier League so far this season.

