WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview

Jose Mourinho was in a joking mood as Manchester United touched down in Washington.

United's pre-season tour of the United States has moved to DC for the upcoming International Champions Cup clash against Barcelona.

And with four wins from as many pre-season matches following victories over Real Madrid, Manchester City, Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy, Mourinho showed his funny side on Monday.

The Portuguese boss – a man relaxed following a stressful first season at Old Trafford – stepped in to interrupt Jesse Lingard's interview with club channel MUTV.

When the boss crashes your interview July 24, 2017

Lingard – who scored against Madrid – and his team-mates must keep their performances up to stay on Mourinho's good side.

United face Barca on Wednesday before returning to Europe for friendlies against Valerenga (July 30) and Sampdoria (August 2), followed by the UEFA Super Cup showdown with Madrid on August 8.