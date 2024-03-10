WATCH: Serie A game boils over as coach headbutts striker in extraordinary scenes
There were ugly scenes in Serie A on Sunday as a coach appeared to headbutt a striker after a match between Lecce and Verona
There were extraordinary scenes in Italy's Serie A on Sunday as Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa appeared to headbutt Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following an ill-tempered clash at the Stadio Via del mare.
After the match, which Verona won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from midfielder Michael Folorunsho, Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic and both players were booked.
D'Aversa looked to be ready to intervene but instead planted a headbutt on the French forward.
"Next Saturday we have another big match [against Salernitana] and I didn't want my players to be banned," D'Aversa told reporters after the game.
"So I went out to try and separate them from the opponents and then the incident with Henry happened."
And he added: "I have already apologised to Verona's management. As a coach and father of three kids, I want to apologise for what happened."
Lecce’s coach Roberto D’Aversa head butted Verona’s striker Thomas Henry.There was a lot of commotion, pushing and shoving at the end of the Lecce-Verona game, and now we know why. pic.twitter.com/GbdPDOpw8PMarch 10, 2024
Both D'Aversa and Henry were sent off and having hoped to save one of his players from a suspension, the Lecce coach is now set for a ban himself.
Lecce are currently 15th in Serie A, just a point above the relegation zone with 10 rounds remaining in the competition.
Verona's win takes them up to 13th, but they are only two points above 18th-placed Frosinone.
