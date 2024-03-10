WATCH: Serie A game boils over as coach headbutts striker in extraordinary scenes

By Ben Hayward
published

There were ugly scenes in Serie A on Sunday as a coach appeared to headbutt a striker after a match between Lecce and Verona

Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa and Hellas Verona player Thomas Henry clash after a Serie A match in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were extraordinary scenes in Italy's Serie A on Sunday as Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa appeared to headbutt Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following an ill-tempered clash at the Stadio Via del mare.

After the match, which Verona won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from midfielder Michael Folorunsho, Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic and both players were booked.

D'Aversa looked to be ready to intervene but instead planted a headbutt on the French forward.

"Next Saturday we have another big match [against Salernitana] and I didn't want my players to be banned," D'Aversa told reporters after the game.

"So I went out to try and separate them from the opponents and then the incident with Henry happened."

And he added: "I have already apologised to Verona's management. As a coach and father of three kids, I want to apologise for what happened."

Both D'Aversa and Henry were sent off and having hoped to save one of his players from a suspension, the Lecce coach is now set for a ban himself.

Lecce are currently 15th in Serie A, just a point above the relegation zone with 10 rounds remaining in the competition.

Verona's win takes them up to 13th, but they are only two points above 18th-placed Frosinone.

