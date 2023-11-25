WATCH: 15-year-old Francesco Camarda makes his AC Milan debut to become youngest player in Serie A history

AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda came off the bench against Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday night to become the youngest player in the competition's history.

The forward came on to replace Luka Jovic with seven minutes left at the San Siro and make his senior debut for the Rossoneri at the age of 15 years and 260 days.

He beats Bologna's Wisdom Amey, who previously held the record for Serie A's youngest player when he made his bow in the competition at 15 years and 274 days old in 2021.

With Olivier Giroud suspended and Noah Okafor injured, Camarda was handed a surprise call-up for the match against Fiorentina.

The youngster only debuted in the Uefa Youth League in September, when he scored twice against Newcastle United.

He is one of only eight players in history to have featured in Serie A before the age of 16.

While he may not be known internationally, those close to Milan have been aware of Camarda for some time, with the young forward having scored an astonishing 485 goals in 89 games at youth level.

Milan won Saturday's game 1-0 thanks to a Theo Hernandez penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

