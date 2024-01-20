AC Milan's Mike Maignan walks off after racist abuse in Serie A game vs Udinese

Saturday's Serie A fixture between Udinese and AC Milan was paused after French goalkeeper Mike Maignan was subjected to racist chants.

With Milan 1-0 up through Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the first half, Maignan called for his team-mates to stop playing as he walked to the referee and then made his way off the pitch.

And although some of his team-mates tried to console him, Maignan removed his gloves and headed off down the players' tunnel.

The former Lille goalkeeper had told the referee about monkey chants earlier in the match and those responsible were wanted to stop the abuse in an announcement over the loudspeaker.

After a delay of around five minutes, play resumed and AC Milan went on to win the match 3-2 following late goals from Luka Jovic and Noah Okafor.

"There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike," Milan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lega Serie A condemns any form of racism," the official Serie A account said on the same platform.

As punishment, Udinese will now reportedly face a partial stadium ban for their next home match.

