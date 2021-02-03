Watch: Solskjaer's post-match presser after Southampton mauling

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side’s hunger and attitude in his post-match press conference following a record 9-0 win over Southampton.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways after dropping points against Sheffield United and Arsenal over their last two games and did so emphatic fashion.

Seven different players hit the back of the net for United in a game which required a lot of professionalism following Southampton’s early red card.

United were ruthless as they punished the Saints and made sure they made up some ground in the goal difference stakes.

