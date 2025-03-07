Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League clash
Reds out to heap more misery on the struggling Saints
Watch Liverpool vs Southampton to see if the Saints can spring the biggest surprise of the season and win just their third league game against a side that currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. This guide explains how to watch Liverpool vs Southampton online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• Liverpool vs Southampton Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
• Liverpool vs Southampton Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET
• Liverpool vs Southampton Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
• Liverpool vs Southampton TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Can I watch Liverpool vs Southampton in the UK?
Liverpool vs Southampton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the 3pm blackout.
The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.
Watch Liverpool vs Southampton in the US
Fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Southampton on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.
Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.
Watch from anywhere with a VPN
What if you're away from home for Liverpool vs Southampton, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
Watch Liverpool vs Southampton elsewhere in the world
Canada: Fubo
Australia: Optus Sport
New Zealand: Sky Sport Now
Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport
► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
