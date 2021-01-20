Watch: Tau's hilariously analysis of TTM’s defeat to Chiefs

Watch former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs right back and now TV pundits Jimmy Tau's hilarious car analogy when analysing Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila defeat to Amakhosi.

The Soweto giants managed to claim their third straight victory in the DStv Premiership after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over TTM on Tuesday.

However, Jimmy Tau and Phumlani Msibi shared one of the funniest moment during their post-match analysis when Tau used his car analogy to analyse the way forward for TTM after conceding their third consecutive defeat in the league.

