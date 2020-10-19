Watch: Zinnbauer's MTN8 post match press conference

Watch Josef Zinnbauer's post match press conference following Orlando Pirates 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium in the quarter-final of the MTN8.

Debutant Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the only goal of the game in which the Citizens were reduced to 10-men midway through the first half when Fagrie Lakay received his marching orders.

The Buccaneers will now take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final of the MTN8.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfHijAUVOj0&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=PiratesTV