Watch: Zinnbauer’s post match interview

Josef Zinnbauer spoke to the media in a post match interview following Orlando Pirates' 1-0 victory over Uthongathi FC at the Orlando Stadium in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Gabadinho Mhango scored the only goal of the game, which saw Pirates advance to the Nedbank Cup last 16 after eliminating the GladAfrica Championship side.

WATCH: Josef Zinnbauer’s post match interview