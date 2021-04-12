Watch: Zinnbauer's reaction after Pirates thrashed Al Ahli Benghazi
Here's what Josef Zinnbauer had to say in his post match press conference following Orlando Pirates' 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Benghazi in the Caf Confederation Cup.
The Buccaneers moved one step closer to qualifying for the quarter-final stages of the continental competition by claiming all three points at the Orlando Stadium through goals from Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kabelo Dlamini, and an own goal by Abubakar Milad.
Pirates now sit at the top of the Group A standings with eight points from four games, two points ahead of second placed Enymiba and four ahead of Al Ahli Benghazi and ES Setif in third and fourth place with two games left in the group stages.
WATCH: Josef Zinnbauer's full post match press conference
